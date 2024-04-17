Allen Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 94,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $800,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $20.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.36.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

