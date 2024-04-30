Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises 1.5% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $608,503,000 after purchasing an additional 85,102 shares during the period. EWA LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $23.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $905.69. 223,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,034. The company’s 50 day moving average is $943.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $813.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $507.19 and a 52 week high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total value of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.