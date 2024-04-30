Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,517 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 74,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,017,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $428.36. 14,992,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,554,121. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $436.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.12. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $315.11 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

