Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,900 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.36% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $27,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, reaching $111.84. 75,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,507. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $118.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

