Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Acquires 778,355 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,101,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,355 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned 0.91% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $29,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 119,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 74,109 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 320,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,327. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.