Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $66.68 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,530,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $66,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE EPD traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $28.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,884,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,928. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

