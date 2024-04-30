Ledyard National Bank Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ledyard National Bank reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $918,324,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 878.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,833,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544,151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,519,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $212,262,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $110,719,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.91. The company had a trading volume of 305,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,677. The stock has a market cap of $115.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $246.28 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.88.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

