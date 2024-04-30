Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Stock Position Boosted by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the third quarter worth about $5,921,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 164.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 31,005 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 92.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 198,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,093,000 after acquiring an additional 28,210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.80. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.05.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $489.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

HELE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Helen of Troy from $151.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

