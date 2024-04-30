MeridianLink (MLNK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $74.61 million. MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect MeridianLink to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MLNK traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. 17,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. MeridianLink has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $25.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.82.

In related news, Director Timothy Nguyen sold 1,657,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $30,311,029.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,014,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,555,680.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLNK. Wolfe Research upgraded MeridianLink from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

MeridianLink Company Profile

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

