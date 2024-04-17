Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $213,000 in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Allen Capital Group LLC owned 0.16% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BINC. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,767,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 21,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.54 and a 12 month high of $52.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its 200-day moving average is $51.56.

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

