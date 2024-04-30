Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 74.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 6.0% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 78,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 74,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently -1,754.55%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

