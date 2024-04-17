EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,034 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 16,678 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE EOG opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.32 and a twelve month high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.84.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.90.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

