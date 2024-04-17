Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 13,385,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,778,000 after buying an additional 587,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 285.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,130,000 after buying an additional 780,518 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.03 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.72.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

