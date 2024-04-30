Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

VNQ stock opened at $80.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.83. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.