Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 10,000 CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CECO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,006,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 884,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 629,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,047,000 after buying an additional 459,646 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 448,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 98,951 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,037,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel purchased 2,500 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $49,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,092.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CECO. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 3.5 %

CECO stock opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CECO Environmental Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The company has a market cap of $854.32 million, a P/E ratio of 68.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

