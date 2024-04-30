Investment House LLC Acquires Shares of 5,000 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Investment House LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,052,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 220,802 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,950,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 64,297 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,667,834 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,794,000 after acquiring an additional 80,399 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,496,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,293,000 after acquiring an additional 631,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 35.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,399,852 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,319,000 after purchasing an additional 367,275 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $161.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.30 and a 1-year high of $183.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.98.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.78 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.90.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

