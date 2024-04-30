iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

