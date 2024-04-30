Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.25-$12.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.63-$4.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.68 billion. Zebra Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.250-12.250 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a hold rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $278.64.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $318.59 on Tuesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $194.59 and a 1 year high of $320.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.87 and its 200 day moving average is $255.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total value of $37,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.