Investment House LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Investment House LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,316,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at $208,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 42.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.40 and a fifty-two week high of $114.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.76.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.77. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 49.80% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONSOL Energy

In other CONSOL Energy news, CAO John Rothka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $189,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.