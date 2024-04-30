Choreo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $503.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $484.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $374.85 and a one year high of $536.63. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

