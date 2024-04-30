Skylands Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Skylands Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROCK. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 13,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.95. 12,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,728. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.