Coinbase Global (COIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
COIN stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.00 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.81.
Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.
