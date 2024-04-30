Coinbase Global (COIN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Coinbase Global to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. The company had revenue of $953.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.10 million. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Coinbase Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 808.00 and a beta of 3.41. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $193,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 233,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,147,592.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,208 shares of company stock valued at $101,867,103. 33.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Coinbase Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.