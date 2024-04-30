Mather Group LLC. Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,937 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 1.0 %

Stryker stock opened at $338.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $348.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.14. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.67.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

