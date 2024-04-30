Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDIS. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 13,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $82.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.