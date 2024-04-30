Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for $1.45 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $380.12 million and $11.97 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000465 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000016 BTC.
Raydium Profile
Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,297 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,797,103 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.
