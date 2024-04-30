Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Invests $204,000 in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 181,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,361,000 after purchasing an additional 70,071 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,880,000 after purchasing an additional 70,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $217.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $120.93 and a 52 week high of $239.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.27 and a 200-day moving average of $186.40.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

