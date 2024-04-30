Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Sells 574 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.28. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

