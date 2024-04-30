Surmodics (SRDX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Surmodics to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Surmodics Stock Performance

SRDX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.87. 805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,771. Surmodics has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $39.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.39 million, a P/E ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Surmodics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Stories

