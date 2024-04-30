iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,696 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $109.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

