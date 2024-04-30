Mather Group LLC. Acquires 678 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $139,341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,547,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,662,000 after acquiring an additional 299,689 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,970,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $217.82 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.33. The company has a market capitalization of $53.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.