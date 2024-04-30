Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ REFI opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $285.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.22. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68.

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on REFI

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.