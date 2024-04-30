Oddity Tech (ODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.47-$0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.49-$1.54 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00.

ODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

