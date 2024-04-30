Oddity Tech (ODD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Oddity Tech has set its Q1 guidance at $0.47-$0.50 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.49-$1.54 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.38 million. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. On average, analysts expect Oddity Tech to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Oddity Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ODD opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Oddity Tech
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
