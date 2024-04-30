Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,870,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,614,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,216,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RSPD opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.17.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

