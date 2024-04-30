Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes $146,000 Position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Steele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RQI. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 339.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. MRA Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the third quarter worth about $103,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RQI traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,460. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.