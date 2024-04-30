Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes $207,000 Position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HYBB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period.

HYBB stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,478. The stock has a market cap of $369.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.40. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

