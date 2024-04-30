Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.140-1.160 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Easterly Government Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.14-1.16 EPS.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 0.7 %
Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 371,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,342. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 557.92%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
