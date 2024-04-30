Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MTW traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 44,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

