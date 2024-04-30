Manitowoc (MTW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Manitowoc to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.90 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. Manitowoc’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Manitowoc to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Manitowoc Price Performance
MTW traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.30. 44,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $436.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.04. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
