Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.77. The stock had a trading volume of 278,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,228. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $42.84.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth about $55,623,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 470.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 272,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 224,975 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,591,000 after purchasing an additional 88,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 88,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

