Steele Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 315,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 169,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 50,861 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,482,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,147,000 after acquiring an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.23. The company had a trading volume of 311,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,657. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.84. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $39.51 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

