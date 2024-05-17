Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 1,244 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,881,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Genpact by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,898,000 after buying an additional 432,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Stock Down 0.9 %

G stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 533,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,370. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $39.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

About Genpact

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.