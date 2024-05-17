Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.45. 1,465,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,877. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.04. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $112.64. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

