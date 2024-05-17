Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 49,514 Shares

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 49,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $400,073.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,141.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,162 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $104,769.52.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,037 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $187,969.34.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 7,534 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $58,915.88.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,383 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,269.96.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. 59,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,602. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAV. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 307.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,946,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,441 shares during the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the first quarter worth $1,143,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 79.5% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 294,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 130,373 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 106.7% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 99,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

