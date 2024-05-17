AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $43,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,990 shares of company stock valued at $50,335,193 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AutoZone from $3,363.00 to $3,523.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,450.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,115.24.

NYSE:AZO traded up $11.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,912.78. 88,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,039.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,814.89. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

