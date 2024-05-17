Quadrant Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $4.89 on Friday, reaching $543.69. 480,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.06 and a 1-year high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $537.69 and a 200-day moving average of $536.30.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

