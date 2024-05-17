Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in Stellantis by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,451,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,077,912. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,150,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,724,500. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Price Performance

Stellantis stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $23.72. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.51.

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.147 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

