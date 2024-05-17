Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 3,206 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 3.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.55. 826,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.