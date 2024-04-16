Wealth Alliance Buys 2,482 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealth Alliance raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after acquiring an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,176,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 200.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.4 %

WMB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. 5,516,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,091,315. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

