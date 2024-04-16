Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IFRA. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 26,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. TNF LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 164,268 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.