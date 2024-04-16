Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

ICF stock opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

