Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,369 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,045,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,688,000 after buying an additional 105,968 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.84. 6,342,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,712. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

